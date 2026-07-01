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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Face Yankees On July 1

Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, July 1 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Greene has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .288 BA, .378 OBP and .450 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 43 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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