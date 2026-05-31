Riley Greene And Tigers Play White Sox On May 31

Greene is hitting for a .307 BA, .398 OBP and .434 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 30 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.

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