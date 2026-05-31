Riley Greene And Tigers Play White Sox On May 31
Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Greene has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .307 BA, .398 OBP and .434 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 30 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Sean Burke (2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.