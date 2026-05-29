Riley Greene And Tigers Take On White Sox On May 29
Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, May 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .304 BA, .398 OBP and .436 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 30 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Brandon Eisert makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.