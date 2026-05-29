Riley Greene And Tigers Take On White Sox On May 29

Greene is hitting for a .304 BA, .398 OBP and .436 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 30 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Brandon Eisert makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.

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