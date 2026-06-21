Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against White Sox On June 21

Greene is hitting for a .287 BA, .377 OBP and .433 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 37 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (9-3) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the White Sox in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

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