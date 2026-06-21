Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against White Sox On June 21
Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .287 BA, .377 OBP and .433 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 37 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.
Davis Martin (9-3) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the White Sox in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.