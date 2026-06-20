Riley Greene And Tigers Take On White Sox On June 20

Greene is hitting for a .292 BA, .382 OBP and .439 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 37 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Sean Newcomb takes the mound for his first start of the season for the White Sox.

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