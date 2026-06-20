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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Take On White Sox On June 20

Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Greene has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .292 BA, .382 OBP and .439 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 37 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Sean Newcomb takes the mound for his first start of the season for the White Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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