Riley Greene And Tigers Face Twins On June 9

Greene is hitting for a .305 BA, .396 OBP and .448 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 33 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

The Twins will send Taj Bradley (5-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.56 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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