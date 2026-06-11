Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Twins On June 11

Greene is hitting for a .301 BA, .393 OBP and .451 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 35 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

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