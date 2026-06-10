Riley Greene And Tigers Play Twins On June 10

Greene is hitting for a .306 BA, .396 OBP and .459 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 35 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Twins.

Mike Paredes will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.