Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Twins On April 9

Greene is hitting for a .196 BA, .302 OBP and .261 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .563 and he has scored seven runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Twins.

Mick Abel (0-2) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start of the season.

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