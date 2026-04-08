Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Twins On April 8
Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .190 BA, .292 OBP and .262 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .554 and he has scored six runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Twins.
The Twins will send Bailey Ober (0-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.