Riley Greene And Tigers Play Twins On April 7

Greene is hitting for a .211 BA, .302 OBP and .289 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored six runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start this season.

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