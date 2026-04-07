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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Play Twins On April 7

Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .211 BA, .302 OBP and .289 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored six runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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