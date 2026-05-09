Riley Greene And Tigers Play Royals On May 9

Greene is hitting for a .309 BA, .404 OBP and .475 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .879 and he has scored 25 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Royals.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

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