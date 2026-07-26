Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Royals On July 26
Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will face the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .285 BA, .374 OBP and .469 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 54 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Luinder Avila makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.