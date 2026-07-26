Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Royals On July 26

Greene is hitting for a .285 BA, .374 OBP and .469 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 54 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Luinder Avila makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

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