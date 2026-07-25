Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Royals On July 25

Greene is hitting for a .282 BA, .370 OBP and .465 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 53 runs. In 432 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 51 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (5-7 with a 3.66 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 21st of the season.

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