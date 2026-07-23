Riley Greene And Tigers Face Royals On July 23
Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Thursday, July 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .285 BA, .375 OBP and .471 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 53 runs. In 424 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Randy Dobnak (0-0) takes the mound for the Royals to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.