Riley Greene And Tigers Face Royals On July 23

Greene is hitting for a .285 BA, .375 OBP and .471 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 53 runs. In 424 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Randy Dobnak (0-0) takes the mound for the Royals to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.