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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On April 15

Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .238 BA, .333 OBP and .349 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 11 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. Greene has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (1-1 with a 1.53 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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