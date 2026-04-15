Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On April 15

Greene is hitting for a .238 BA, .333 OBP and .349 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 11 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. Greene has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (1-1 with a 1.53 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.

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