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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Face Royals On April 14

Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .250 BA, .348 OBP and .367 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 11 runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. Greene has recorded one steal on two attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Cole Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.91 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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