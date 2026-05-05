Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Red Sox On May 5
Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will face the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .289 BA, .389 OBP and .453 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 24 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Jovani Moran will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.