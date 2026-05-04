Riley Greene And Tigers Face Red Sox On May 4

Greene is hitting for a .290 BA, .393 OBP and .452 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 24 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

The Red Sox are sending Payton Tolle (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.

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