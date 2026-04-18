Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Red Sox On April 18

Greene is hitting for a .254 BA, .346 OBP and .380 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 13 runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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