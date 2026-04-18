Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Red Sox On April 18
Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Greene has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .254 BA, .346 OBP and .380 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 13 runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.
Brayan Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.