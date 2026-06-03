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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Play Rays On June 3

Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Greene has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .308 BA, .399 OBP and .460 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 32 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.62 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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