Riley Greene And Tigers Play Rays On June 3

Greene is hitting for a .308 BA, .399 OBP and .460 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 32 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.62 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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