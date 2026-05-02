Riley Greene And Tigers Face Rangers On May 2

Greene is hitting for a .291 BA, .394 OBP and .462 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 22 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.37 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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