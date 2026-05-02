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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Face Rangers On May 2

Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Greene has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .291 BA, .394 OBP and .462 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 22 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.37 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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