Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Rangers On July 5

Greene is hitting for a .287 BA, .375 OBP and .455 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 45 runs. In 371 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (2-6) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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