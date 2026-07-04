Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Rangers On July 4

Greene is hitting for a .284 BA, .373 OBP and .445 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 44 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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