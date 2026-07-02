Riley Greene And Tigers Face Rangers On July 2
Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, July 2 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Greene has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .285 BA, .376 OBP and .446 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 44 runs. In 362 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Nathan Eovaldi (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.95 ERA in 100 1/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.