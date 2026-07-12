Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Phillies On July 12

Greene is hitting for a .288 BA, .381 OBP and .465 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 48 runs. In 396 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (9-1) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Phillies in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.28 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

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