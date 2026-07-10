Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Phillies On July 10

Greene is hitting for a .289 BA, .376 OBP and .464 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 46 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.87 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

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