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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Face Orioles On May 22

Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, May 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Greene has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .326 BA, .422 OBP and .475 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .897, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Chris Bassitt (3-3 with a 5.44 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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