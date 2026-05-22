Riley Greene And Tigers Face Orioles On May 22

Greene is hitting for a .326 BA, .422 OBP and .475 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .897, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Chris Bassitt (3-3 with a 5.44 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season.

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