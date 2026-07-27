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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Orioles On July 27

Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will face the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, on Monday, July 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .282 BA, .370 OBP and .463 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 55 runs. In 441 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Kyle Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 21st of the season. He is 7-9 with a 3.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 113 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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