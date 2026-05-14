Riley Greene And Tigers Face Mets On May 14

Greene is hitting for a .325 BA, .419 OBP and .487 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.

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