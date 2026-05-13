Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Mets On May 13

Greene is hitting for a .315 BA, .414 OBP and .483 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .897, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Mets.

Christian Scott gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.27 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.

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