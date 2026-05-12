Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Mets On May 12

Greene is hitting for a .317 BA, .418 OBP and .490 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .907, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.

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