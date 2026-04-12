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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Face Marlins On April 12

Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will face the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .228 BA, .323 OBP and .351 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored nine runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. Greene has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (2-0 with a 0.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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