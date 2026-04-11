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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Face Marlins On April 11

Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Greene has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .204 BA, .295 OBP and .278 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored seven runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (0-1) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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