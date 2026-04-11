Riley Greene And Tigers Face Marlins On April 11

Greene is hitting for a .204 BA, .295 OBP and .278 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored seven runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (0-1) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.

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