Riley Greene And Tigers Play Marlins On April 10

Greene is hitting for a .200 BA, .298 OBP and .280 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .578 and he has scored seven runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

The Marlins will look to Chris Paddack (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.