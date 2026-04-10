Riley Greene And Tigers Play Marlins On April 10
Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will face the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .200 BA, .298 OBP and .280 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .578 and he has scored seven runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
The Marlins will look to Chris Paddack (0-1) in his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.