Riley Greene And Tigers Face Mariners On June 7

Greene is hitting for a .309 BA, .399 OBP and .453 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 33 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Luis Castillo (2-5) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.53 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.

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