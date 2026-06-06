Riley Greene And Tigers Face Mariners On June 6

Greene is hitting for a .315 BA, .404 OBP and .461 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored 33 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.71 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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