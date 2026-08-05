Riley Greene And Tigers Face Mariners On Aug. 5

Greene is hitting for a .278 BA, .369 OBP and .462 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 61 runs. In 469 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 54 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (7-8 with a 4.56 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.