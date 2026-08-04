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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 4

Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .274 BA, .366 OBP and .452 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 59 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Emerson Hancock makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 110 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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