Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 4
Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .274 BA, .366 OBP and .452 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 59 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.
Emerson Hancock makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 110 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.