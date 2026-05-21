Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On May 21

Greene is hitting for a .333 BA, .430 OBP and .486 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.40 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.