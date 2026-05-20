Riley Greene And Tigers Face Guardians On May 20

Greene is hitting for a .335 BA, .433 OBP and .491 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .925, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2 for 2) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 0-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.