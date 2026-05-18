Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On May 18

Greene is hitting for a .320 BA, .410 OBP and .473 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 27 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

The Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (2-4) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.60 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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