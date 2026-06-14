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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Guardians On June 14

Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .297 BA, .387 OBP and .453 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 36 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Gavin Williams (9-3) out for his 15th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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