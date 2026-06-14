Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Guardians On June 14

Greene is hitting for a .297 BA, .387 OBP and .453 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 36 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Gavin Williams (9-3) out for his 15th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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