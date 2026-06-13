Riley Greene And Tigers Face Guardians On June 13

Greene is hitting for a .298 BA, .389 OBP and .456 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 36 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.57 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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