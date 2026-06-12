Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On June 12

Greene is hitting for a .301 BA, .391 OBP and .462 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 36 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Twins.

Tanner Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.09 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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