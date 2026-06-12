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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On June 12

Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Greene has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .301 BA, .391 OBP and .462 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 36 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Twins.

Tanner Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.09 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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