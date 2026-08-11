Riley Greene And Tigers Play Guardians On Aug. 11

Greene is hitting for a .273 BA, .365 OBP and .450 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 64 runs. In 491 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 54 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Tanner Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 25th of the season. He is 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

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