Riley Greene And Tigers Play Giants On Aug. 9

Greene is hitting for a .275 BA, .368 OBP and .455 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 63 runs. In 487 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 54 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Logan Webb (7-7) takes the mound for the Giants in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.

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