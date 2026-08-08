Riley Greene And Tigers Face Giants On Aug. 8
Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Greene has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .275 BA, .367 OBP and .457 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 62 runs. In 482 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 54 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
The Giants are sending Landen Roupp (7-10) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.34 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.