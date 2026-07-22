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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Play Cubs On July 22

Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Greene has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .285 BA, .376 OBP and .471 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 52 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea (7-6 with a 4.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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