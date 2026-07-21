FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Face Cubs On July 21

Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Greene has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .288 BA, .379 OBP and .475 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 52 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Cubs.

David Peterson makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 6.45 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News