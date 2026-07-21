Riley Greene And Tigers Face Cubs On July 21
Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Greene has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .288 BA, .379 OBP and .475 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 52 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Cubs.
David Peterson makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 6.45 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.